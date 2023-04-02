Russia pulls off revolution in India's overall crude oil basket

In this section

Govt extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel to ensure availability

Biz can apply for revocation of GST registration cancellation by Jun 30

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

India's unemployment rate rises to 3-month high of 7.8% in March: CMIE data

India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data

Iraq reaches out to Indian refiners to discuss crude oil discounts

Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa

Share of US in India's crude basket rises to record 14% in December

As Russia becomes India's premier oil supplier, Saudi is not losing sleep

If the US-led G7 nations thought that tightening the screws on supplies of Russian crude oil would hurt shipments of discounted fuel to India and China, they were mistaken. Russian crude supplies are turning what were initially opportunistic purchases into a permanent fixture for India.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com