Russian crude oil traders come up with ways to sidestep US sanctions

Russian traders are considering options to stay one step ahead of Washington as the US resorts to a slew of secondary sanctions on the export of Russian crudes to weaken burgeoning oil trade between India and Russia, according to government and industry officials from both nations and ship-tracking data.

External affairs minister Jaishankar, speaking at the Munich Security conference this week, reiterated India’s stand to buy Russian oil for the country’s energy security. Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain told reporters at the India Energy Week in Goa that Russian barrels are not sanctioned for countries like India, but if the ships