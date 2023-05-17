close

Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

Stakeholders can still make suggestions via the consultation paper

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
spectrum, trai, mobile, tech, telecom, telco, phone, smartphone, internet, data, call
Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is likely to communicate to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) that its recommendations on the auction of spectrum for space-based communication services are still “awaited”.
This request is expected to be incorporated in the department’s communication to the regulator, seeking its recommendations on the auction of spectrum in the frequency bands for international mobile telecommunications (IMT).
As part of reforms in the telecom sector, the government had decided to hold spectrum auctions every financial year, usually in the fourth quarter. This communication will be the first step in the preparation for the action.
Topics : Department of Telecommunications TRAI Spectrum auctions

First Published: May 17 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

