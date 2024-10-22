Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Satellite spectrum wars: No auction, foreign companies likely to benefit

Satellite spectrum wars: No auction, foreign companies likely to benefit

Despite domestic telcos' insistence, earlier legal judgements have only called auction 'preferable' in the case of natural resources

Satellite spectrum
Premium

Representative image: Shutterstock

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In July this year, a curious situation emerged in the telecom auctions. There was no bid for a spectrum band that is commonly referred to as millimetre wave (mm Wave). This would not have been curious only if the reserve price set by the sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), was perceived as too high.  

While there was no bid, domestic telecom service providers (TSP) like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel instead asked TRAI to make more such mm Waves available for auction.

Technically speaking, mm Waves help to clear traffic when airwaves get congested.
Topics : Satellites Spectrum Auction telecom services Telecom industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon