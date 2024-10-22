Satellite spectrum wars: No auction, foreign companies likely to benefit

In July this year, a curious situation emerged in the telecom auctions. There was no bid for a spectrum band that is commonly referred to as millimetre wave (mm Wave). This would not have been curious only if the reserve price set by the sector regulator, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), was perceived as too high.

While there was no bid, domestic telecom service providers (TSP) like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel instead asked TRAI to make more such mm Waves available for auction.

Technically speaking, mm Waves help to clear traffic when airwaves get congested.