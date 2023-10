Treating licence fees paid by telcos as capital expenditure -- in terms of the Supreme Court order -- is manageable for the future even though potential dues that might have accrued in the past will be difficult to calculate, according to Morgan Stanley.

However, there could be a significant one-time impact for older telcos Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea if the income-tax authorities raise demand for the shortfall in taxes for the initial years, Kotak Institutional Equities said.