Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / 2nd time in 20 yrs: Manufacturing jobs pull ahead of growth, shows ASI data

2nd time in 20 yrs: Manufacturing jobs pull ahead of growth, shows ASI data

Capital intensity adds horsepower to the sector in latest ASI data

manufacturing
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relatively rare occurrence, the growth in manufacturing jobs exceeded the pace of sector growth in 2022-23 (Fy23).

The number of persons engaged in the segment grew by 7.43 per cent in FY23, according to figures from the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) released on September 30. The gross value added for the manufacturing sector grew by 4.24 per cent in current prices and declined by 2.2 per cent in real terms for FY23, according to earlier annual figures released by the government. The only previous instance in the past 20 years occurred during the pandemic
Topics : manufacturing Manufacturing growth Jobs in Manufacturing

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon