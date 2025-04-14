Monday, April 14, 2025 | 12:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sectoral trade talks between India-US to begin virtually this week

Sectoral trade talks between India-US to begin virtually this week

These sectoral engagements under the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) framework between both nations will begin virtually this week

The focus will be on key sectors and potential deal contours that are realistically achievable within a compressed timeline

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

Even as Washington eyes ‘90 (trade) deals in 90 days’, India and the US are set to launch virtual sector-specific discussions on a proposed trade agreement – with an aim to finalise, by May-end, areas where negotiations can be swiftly concluded.
 
These talks, beginning this week, will set the stage for more formal, in-person negotiations in the coming days.
 
The focus will be on key sectors and potential deal contours that are realistically achievable within a compressed timeline.
 
“Certain aspects in negotiations take time. Our teams are getting into virtual discussions. In the next six weeks, we hope to understand
Topics : Narendra Modi Donald Trump Trump tariffs trade agreements bilateral ties

