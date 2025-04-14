Sectoral trade talks between India-US to begin virtually this week

Even as Washington eyes ‘90 (trade) deals in 90 days’, India and the US are set to launch virtual sector-specific discussions on a proposed trade agreement – with an aim to finalise, by May-end, areas where negotiations can be swiftly concluded.

These talks, beginning this week, will set the stage for more formal, in-person negotiations in the coming days.

The focus will be on key sectors and potential deal contours that are realistically achievable within a compressed timeline.

“Certain aspects in negotiations take time. Our teams are getting into virtual discussions. In the next six weeks, we hope to understand