Commerce department likely to tweak some SEZ rules in DESH Bill

Move will allow use of unutilised spaces in IT/ITeS for non-SEZ purposes

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
With the fate of the Development Enterprise and Services Hub (DESH) Bill in limbo, the commerce department is working towards tweaking some rules under the existing special economic zone (SEZ) law to allow use of unutilised spaces in IT/ITES for non-SEZ purposes.
The move, when implemented, will free-up the land area that is not in demand through partial de-notification of certain floors or buildings, thereby allowing easier exit. 
“The department of commerce is discussing the matter with the revenue department before making changes in the Special Economic Zone Act, 2005,” a person aware of the matter told Business Standard.
SEZ Special economic zone IT sector

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

