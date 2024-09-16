SCI divestment process may spill over to FY26 amid 'documentation issues'

The privatisation of state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is likely to be delayed beyond the current financial year 2024-25 as the Centre struggles to resolve “documentation issues” with the Maharashtra state government following the demerger of the shipping major’s non-core assets, according to a senior official familiar with the matter.

“There has been no further progress on SCI disinvestment,” the official said. “Some finance ministry officials went to Mumbai, followed up with the collector, and reviewed the situation. However, it's not progressing quickly.”



In November 2021, the central government demerged SCI’s non-core assets, forming Shipping Corporation of