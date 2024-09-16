Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / SCI divestment process may spill over to FY26 amid 'documentation issues'

SCI divestment process may spill over to FY26 amid 'documentation issues'

Centre struggles to resolve 'documentation issues' with Maharashtra government

Ship, Shipping industry
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The privatisation of state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) is likely to be delayed beyond the current financial year 2024-25 as the Centre struggles to resolve “documentation issues” with the Maharashtra state government following the demerger of the shipping major’s non-core assets, according to a senior official familiar with the matter.

“There has been no further progress on SCI disinvestment,” the official said. “Some finance ministry officials went to Mumbai, followed up with the collector, and reviewed the situation. However, it's not progressing quickly.”
 
In November 2021, the central government demerged SCI’s non-core assets, forming Shipping Corporation of

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon