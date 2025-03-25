Slow tenders, weak export demand hit India's green hydrogen plans

India’s green hydrogen (H) plans currently finds itself in a tight spot, where consumption from both exports and domestic markets has not risen as rapidly as envisaged.

Industry executives and representatives note that the global rethink around green hydrogen is yet to directly hit Indian companies. However, there are other global and domestic winds at play. While domestic tenders have been slow to come by, export markets remain riddled with shifting geopolitical priorities.

India’s fertiliser companies and refineries were expected to drive demand for green hydrogen/ammonia on the domestic front. Industry executives note that while the fertiliser industry is yet