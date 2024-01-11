Sensex (    %)
                        
Flying high: Phone exports near FY23's tally in just 9 months of FY24

iPhones have contributed $7 bn to India's total $10.5 bn exports

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Mobile device exports from India have hit $10.5 billion in the first nine months of the current financial year (FY24). With three more months to go, the final export tally for the full year is likely to be about $14-15 billion, according to industry body ICEA, much higher than the $11.1 billion recorded in FY23. And Apple’s iPhone exports have cornered the lion's share, contributing nearly $7 billion to the total.
 
Overall, mobile phone exports to the US, Europe, parts of Asia, and West Asia during the nine months are up 42 per cent compared to the corresponding period in

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

