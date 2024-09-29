Business Standard
Smartphones overtake diamonds in India's exports to US, shows data

Nearly 50% of India's FY24 outbound iPhone shipments went to US

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

Smartphones, led by global technology major Apple Inc’s iPhones, have quietly surged to become India’s largest product export — based on HS (harmonised system) code classification — to the US by value over the past three quarters, overtaking non-industrial diamonds.

In the June quarter of 2024-25, smartphone exports hit $2 billion, well ahead of non-industrial diamond (cut or otherwise but not mounted) exports, which stood at $1.44 billion, according to the latest data from the Department of Commerce.
 
This shift first occurred in the December quarter of FY24 when smartphone exports to the US reached $1.42 billion, surpassing
