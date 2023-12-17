Sensex (    %)
                        
Ladli behna scheme lifts women's spending by Rs 9,302 each: SBI report

According to the research, which looked at the data of at least 4 million of the LBS beneficiaries, around 94 per cent women covered are in the age group of above 25 years

Rural consumption
Representative Image

Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

The beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh’s Ladli Behna Scheme (LBS) increased their spending at merchant outlets by at least Rs 9,302 each vis à vis non-beneficiaries, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) research.
 
The SBI’s Economic Research Department studied the influence of LBS in the spending behaviour of its beneficiaries and any correlation in their voting pattern. Under LBS, the MP government deposits Rs 1,250 per month (initially Rs 1,000) in the Aadhaar-linked bank account of each eligible woman aged 21-60 years. The amount will be progressively hiked to Rs 3,000 per month. Currently, total eligible women are 12.5

Madhya Pradesh govt sbi scheme national politics

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

