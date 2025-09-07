Revenue loss? State govts build pressure on Centre after GST reform

State chief ministers (CMs) and finance ministers, especially those belonging to the INDIA bloc, have flagged the revenue loss that their governments are set to incur because of rationalisation in goods and services tax (GST) rates.

CMs and finance ministers of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have refrained from expressing their views on the subject publicly, but have shared their apprehensions on potential revenue loss with the Centre, sources told Business Standard.

Eight ministers in states run by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party met in Delhi on August 29, and again over breakfast