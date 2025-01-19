Statsguru: Commercial realty sees growing demand amid limited supply

Buoyed by a rise in demand and absorption, India’s commercial real estate landscape for the top nine cities, including four metros, showed dynamism in 2024 amid resilient economic growth. Global capability centres (GCCs) remained one of the major drivers of this huge spurt in demand for office spaces. However, concerns over reduced land supply for commercial ventures and relatively low sales for residential spaces held the sector back during the year when compared with 2023.

Office space supply reduced 9.35 per cent year-on-year in 2024, while the demand increased by 21.9 per cent (Chart 1).

GCCs’ share in India’s