Statsguru: India-UK FTA set to boost British investment prospects

India and the United Kingdom (UK) recently signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) following intense negotiations that resumed in February 2025, after their prime ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in 2024.

Following its successful conclusion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA would benefit Indian farmers, fishermen, workers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and innovators. “This FTA is not only about goods and services, but also about people, possibilities and prosperity,” he said.

The FTA has come at a time when the economic relations between India and the UK