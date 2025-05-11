Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: India-UK FTA set to boost British investment prospects

Statsguru: India-UK FTA set to boost British investment prospects

The FTA has come at a time when the economic relations between India and the UK are growing, with their bilateral trade at roughly $60 billion, and projected to double by 2030

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK
Premium

India’s export of engineering goods to the UK rose from $2.68 billion in FY20 to $4.01 billion in FY25, even as readymade garment exports slipped below the pre-pandemic level

Yash Kumar Singhal
5 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom (UK) recently signed a free-trade agreement (FTA) following intense negotiations that resumed in February 2025, after their prime ministers met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in 2024.
 
Following its successful conclusion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the FTA would benefit Indian farmers, fishermen, workers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and innovators. “This FTA is not only about goods and services, but also about people, possibilities and prosperity,” he said.
 
The FTA has come at a time when the economic relations between India and the UK
Topics : India-UK Free Trade free trade agreement Investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon