Statsguru: Inequality to disease burden, words of caution for world economy

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global Risk Report 2024 struck a rather sombre note, warning of limited growth and conflict-related uncertainties.



A country-wise assessment, based on executive opinions, highlighted the major risks for individual nations over the next two years. Risks for India included disinformation, disease, illicit economic activity, inequality, and labour issues.



Business Standard assessed these risks with other key emerging markets and the top five large economies.

