Statsguru: Inequality to disease burden, words of caution for world economy

A country-wise assessment, based on executive opinions, highlighted the major risks for individual nations over the next two years

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Samreen Wani
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global Risk Report 2024 struck a rather sombre note, warning of limited growth and conflict-related uncertainties.

A country-wise assessment, based on executive opinions, highlighted the major risks for individual nations over the next two years. Risks for India included disinformation, disease, illicit economic activity, inequality, and labour issues. 

Business Standard assessed these risks with other key emerging markets and the top five large economies.
 
Issues related to disinformation are exacerbated by low trust in news organisations. This is lower in India than in most emerging markets.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

