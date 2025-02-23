Statsguru: Natural gas targets remain blurry as 2030 goal seems unlikely

India’s ambition of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 appears unlikely to be realised.

A recent report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) highlights that the share of natural gas supply in India’s primary energy mix declined to 5.08 per cent in 2022-23 from 8.23 per cent in 2010-11. Higher cost of natural gas imports and relatively slow growth of gas infrastructure vis-à-vis gas demand growth in the country explain this trend (Chart 1).

The report, titled ‘India Gas Market Report’, shows that the share of industrial use of