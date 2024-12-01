Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Robust taxes ease burden of freebies on state governments

Statsguru: Robust taxes ease burden of freebies on state governments

Often criticised as "revdi culture", these promises have become central to political manifestos across parties, as seen even in the recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes
Premium

Shikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifestos across parties, as seen even in the recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.
 
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of aggregate subsidies in states significantly outpaced the CAGR of their own tax revenue (OTR) in the period from 2018-19 to 2023-24. During this period, their combined subsidy bill rose from Rs 1.87 trillion to Rs 4.73 trillion, reflecting a CAGR of 20.4 per cent. Their OTR
Topics : StatsGuru tax Election

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon