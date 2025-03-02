Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Youth employability declines amid looming AI disruption

Statsguru: Youth employability declines amid looming AI disruption

The unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above with graduate-level education has dropped over the years in both rural and urban areas

Representative Picture
Premium

Representative Picture

Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as new emerging technologies transform the employment landscape, India is focusing on equipping its workforce with the skills needed for emerging industries to achieve its ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’ vision. However, a recent report by online talent assessment platform Mercer-Mettl paints a grim picture of Indian graduates’ employability.
 
While the unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above declined by almost half between July-June 2017-18 and 2023-24, the youth unemployment rate (in the 15-29 age group) also declined at a double-digit rate, though not as steeply. More recently, while overall unemployment rate remained intact during 2023-24 compared to the
Topics : skills gaps Indian workforce emerging technology Employment in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon