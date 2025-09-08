Steel industry flags high input cost, seeks support for green transition

Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS), two of the country’s largest steel firms, have urged the government to ramp up funding and policy support for the transition to green steel, while also pushing for measures to cut high input costs.

Speaking at an industry event here on Monday, Dilip Oommen, chief executive officer (CEO), AM/NS India, said the government must take steps to decrease the costs of inputs in steel production.

“Steel input prices, including iron ore, electricity duty, and import duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG), have to come down,” he said. Oommen added that lower costs would