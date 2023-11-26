Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Tariff tussle: UK delegation reaches out to Siam to quell FTA doubts

Holds meets with industry representatives; agreement at advanced stage

export
Premium

A British High Commission spokesperson said the UK and India continued to work towards an ambitious trade deal that worked for both countries

Nitin KumarShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A government delegation from London has reached out to India’s key auto lobby group to assuage its fears of India allowing greater market access to United Kingdom-based (UK-based) carmakers under the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the two nations. The agreement is at an advanced stage.

The delegation has held meetings with various industry representatives, among them being those of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), Business Standard has learnt.
 
The UK’s demand for significant cuts in duty on automobiles, especially electric vehicles (EVs), has been one of the thorny issues in the talks on free trade.
 

Also Read

New electricity tariff rules to make bills cheaper during solar hours

Time of Day power tariff: Why you may have to pay higher electricity bills

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Bajaj Auto reports 2% decline in total June sales to 340,981 units

PM pitches for UPI transactions, urges people to hold weddings in India

Increase in milk, egg, meat production in 2022-23; wool output in negative

WTO dispute talks a pain point for India, South Africa, and Egypt

In boost to local economy, four new industrial estates to come up in J&K

Centre announces phased introduction of biogas blending for domestic use

Topics : Tariff barriers Auto sector free trade agreement

First Published: Nov 26 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Rajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon