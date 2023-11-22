Sensex (0.14%)
Tax conundrum in online gaming landscape: All eyes on the apex court

Impending verdict on Gameskraft v/s DGGI case could reshape India's online gaming tax landscape, writes Dhanendra Kumar, IAS (Retd.)

Dhanendra Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
The online gaming industry is waiting for its watershed moment with the upcoming hearing in the Honourable Supreme Court, now deferred to December 15, 2023. Marked as one of the most substantial cases of tax litigation in the country's history, the outcome of Gameskraft v/s Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is poised to set a precedent, potentially reshaping the landscape of online gaming in India. The verdict is expected to not only address the immediate legal complexities but also chart the future course for regulatory frameworks within the industry.

The sector has already witnessed an interesting year; from being cheerful in the first few months of the year with the amendment to the IT rules recognising Online Gaming Intermediaries;

Topics : online gaming Supreme Court tax litigation

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:24 PM IST

