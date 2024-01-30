Tax-GDP ratio likely to be highest or second best in FY24 since 2008-09

The share of tax collections in gross domestic product (GDP) could be the highest in the Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) since 2008-09. This would be reflected in the revised estimates (RE) for the year to be given in the interim Budget slated for Thursday.

This is likely to be driven by direct taxes whose proportion in GDP is likely to rise to a record level in FY24, besides robust goods and services tax (GST) collections.

Ratings agency ICRA has estimated that the central tax collections would overshoot budget estimates (BE) by Rs 60,000 crore in FY24. If that happens, tax