Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Thermal power is back in business as govt makes commitment clear

Deals in Punjab and Odisha shows coal-fired plants are crucial to economy

Energy, Power Generation, Electricity, Coal, Thermal Power
Premium

Representative image | Photo: Bloomberg

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab bought in January a private coal-fired plant for Rs 1,080 crore and before that Odisha public sector BHEL won a bid to build three such units for some Rs 20,000 crore, showing that withdrawing from thermal power was “premature”.

Not without reason. Late November, Union Minister R K Singh said: “Given the power needs, the industry will keep getting orders for thermal capacity addition for the next five-seven years”. “Thermal energy was written off a few years ago, which was premature,” he said in a meeting with power companies and others.

The capacity building is a change from 2017-18

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh govt to invest Rs 18K crore in coal-fired power plant

BHEL hits highest level since May 2017; stock zooms 135% in last 8 months

BHEL surges 6% on buzz of winning Rs 19,422 cr order from NLC India

BHEL surges 10% on securing Rs 4,000-crore order from Adani Power's arm

India to burn 38% more coal every year with new plans for thermal power

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

SC seeks govt's response on pleas by online gaming cos challenging 28% GST

Since pandemic, India-Maldives trade has surged even as investments lag

Call of duty: Maruti Suzuki chairman advocates for low car tariffs in FTAs

GAEC application for SCOMET items: Exporter must have trust in end user

Topics : Thermal Power central government Punjab R K Singh Bhel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon