Three out of five large economies show pick-up in growth, shows data

The UK and Germany were among those who have been in the midst of a slowdown (chart 1). The annual forecast for these large economies also shows signs of a slowdown in the near future. With a growth rate forecast of 7.7 per cent in 2024, compared to 5 per ce

China’s GDP growth rate rose from 2.9 per cent in the last quarter of 2022 to 4.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2023. For the US, it rose from 0.9 per cent to 1.6 per cent, while Japan grew at 1.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.4 per cent in the previous one.