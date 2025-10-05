Sunday, October 05, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Tourism in J&K, Ladakh struggling to recover after Pahalgam terror attack

Tourism in J&K, Ladakh struggling to recover after Pahalgam terror attack

Passenger traffic at Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh airports remains below last year's levels as terror attacks, floods, and bans hit the tourist season

Kashmir tourist
premium

Speaking at an event earlier this year, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had said the government had identified nine new tourist destinations for development and was eyeing a funding of ₹5,500 crore. | File Image

Akshara SrivastavaDeepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air travel and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are yet to recover after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) data showing that passenger traffic at Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh airports remains well below last year’s levels, marking a sharp reversal from the steady growth seen in the same period last year.
 
The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have three major civilian airports — Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh.
 
According to the AAI data, reviewed by Business Standard, the monthly passenger numbers at Srinagar airport are yet to claw back
Topics : Jammu and Kashmir air travel Tourism industry Pahalgam attack
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon