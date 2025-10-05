Tourism in J&K, Ladakh struggling to recover after Pahalgam terror attack

Air travel and tourism in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are yet to recover after the Pahalgam terror attack in April, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) data showing that passenger traffic at Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh airports remains well below last year’s levels, marking a sharp reversal from the steady growth seen in the same period last year.

The Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have three major civilian airports — Jammu, Srinagar, and Leh.

According to the AAI data, reviewed by Business Standard, the monthly passenger numbers at Srinagar airport are yet to claw back