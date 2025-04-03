Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

While India now faces a 26% tariff on exports to the US, China's tariff has increased to 54%, and Vietnam has been hit with a new tariff of 46%

Donald Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, April 2, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Surajeet Das Gupta
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mobile device makers, led by Apple Inc, that assemble smartphones in India are expected to gain an advantage over their global competitors—China and Vietnam—while exporting to the US.
 
This follows the US administration’s announcement of new reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. While India now faces a 26 per cent tariff on exports to the US, China’s tariff has increased to 54 per cent (from 20 per cent earlier), and Vietnam has been hit with a new tariff of 46 per cent.
 
Prior to this, mobile devices were imported into the US duty-free. As of November 2024, India exported smartphones worth $4.18
Topics : Trump tariffs smartphone smartphone industry tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon