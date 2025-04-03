Trump's tariffs: Mobile makers assembling phones in India set to gain

Mobile device makers, led by Apple Inc, that assemble smartphones in India are expected to gain an advantage over their global competitors—China and Vietnam—while exporting to the US.

This follows the US administration’s announcement of new reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday. While India now faces a 26 per cent tariff on exports to the US, China’s tariff has increased to 54 per cent (from 20 per cent earlier), and Vietnam has been hit with a new tariff of 46 per cent.

Prior to this, mobile devices were imported into the US duty-free. As of November 2024, India exported smartphones worth $4.18