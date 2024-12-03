Tweaks on cards for PM internship plan: Age, educational criteria may ease

The government may tweak the Prime Minister (PM) Internship Scheme to attract more applicants by increasing the age limit and relaxing the educational qualifications, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may widen the age range for qualifying interns from the current 21-24 years to 18-26 years, sources said.

In an X post, the MCA said: “On Day One of the PM Internship Scheme pilot project, our first cohort of interns from 625 districts has begun their internships across 34 states/Union Territories, covering the length and breadth of the country. It is a significant