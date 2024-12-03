Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Tweaks on cards for PM internship plan: Age, educational criteria may ease

Tweaks on cards for PM internship plan: Age, educational criteria may ease

Move may be aimed at attracting more applicants

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

The government may tweak the Prime Minister (PM) Internship Scheme to attract more applicants by increasing the age limit and relaxing the educational qualifications, according to sources familiar with the matter. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) may widen the age range for qualifying interns from the current 21-24 years to 18-26 years, sources said.
 
In an X post, the MCA said: “On Day One of the PM Internship Scheme pilot project, our first cohort of interns from 625 districts has begun their internships across 34 states/Union Territories, covering the length and breadth of the country. It is a significant
Topics : internships Employment Student

