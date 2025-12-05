Friday, December 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Two new units of Kudankulam nuclear plant to be ready soon: Rosatom DG

Rosatom is the supplier of key equipment and technology for the project being jointly developed with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Sudheer Pal Singh
Dec 05 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, will soon witness the commissioning of two new units of 1,000 megawatt capacity each using the Russian VVER-1000 technology, followed by two more units, Alexey Likhachev, Director General (DG) of Russian state-owned Rosatom, said today. He is part of the delegation of leaders accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-profile visit to India.
 
Rosatom is the supplier of key equipment and technology for the project being jointly developed with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (Npcil). The plant already has two units of 1,000 MW capacity each operational at
