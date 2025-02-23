UK, EU to fast-track trade talks with India amid rising US tariff threats

The escalating trade war and growing tariff threats from US President Donald Trump are prompting the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) to fast-track the long-delayed free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with India.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to meet UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds, on Monday to reignite India-UK FTA discussions.

Goyal will then engage with EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic on Friday, ahead of the 10th round of India-EU FTA talks set to take place from March 10 to 14 in Brussels.

Sefcovic will join European Commission president Ursula Von