Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 12:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US orders for Indian goods dry up before Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff

US orders for Indian goods dry up before Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff

Aside from air cargo, shipments transported by sea arriving after April 2 are likely to be subject to the new tariffs, compounding the uncertainty

india us trade deal
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 12:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

American buyers have put fresh orders from India on hold and delayed existing ones as they await clarity on the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the Donald Trump administration. 
The cautious wait-and-watch approach adopted by American importers is significant as the US remains India’s largest export market, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s $76.4 billion in shipments during the April-February period of FY25.
Adding to exporters’ woes, Western European buyers are  also scaling back orders, citing economic uncertainty fuelled by tensions between the European Union (EU) and the US, alongside additional American tariffs on steel, aluminium, and automobiles. 
Ajay
Topics : Trump tariffs United States European Union

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon