US orders for Indian goods dry up before Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariff

American buyers have put fresh orders from India on hold and delayed existing ones as they await clarity on the implementation of reciprocal tariffs by the Donald Trump administration.

The cautious wait-and-watch approach adopted by American importers is significant as the US remains India’s largest export market, accounting for nearly a fifth of the country’s $76.4 billion in shipments during the April-February period of FY25.

Adding to exporters’ woes, Western European buyers are also scaling back orders, citing economic uncertainty fuelled by tensions between the European Union (EU) and the US, alongside additional American tariffs on steel, aluminium, and automobiles.

Ajay