US pension fund's index switch: Indian markets set for $3.6 bn bonanza

A US federal government retirement fund’s decision to change its equity benchmark index for gaining international exposure is set to trigger a churn of $28 billion (Rs 2.3 trillion) across global equities, and India is expected to be a major beneficiary of the move. According to analysts, Indian equity markets may attract inflows of $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) on account of this churn.

The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB), one of the US government’s main retirement funds with assets of over $600 billion, recently decided to switch the benchmark index it uses for investing in global equities from the MSCI EAFE index to the MSCI ACWI IMI ex USA ex China ex Hong index.

As of October 31,