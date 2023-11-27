Sensex (-0.07%)
US pension fund's index switch: Indian markets set for $3.6 bn bonanza

Changing benchmark will trigger $3.6 bn inflows into domestic equities

Pension fund, wealth fund
Premium

This is the first time India will be a recipient of FRTIB funds as the country was not part of the old index

Samie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
A US federal government retirement fund’s decision to change its equity benchmark index for gaining international exposure is set to trigger a churn of $28 billion (Rs 2.3 trillion) across global equities, and India is expected to be a major beneficiary of the move. According to analysts, Indian equity markets may attract inflows of $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore)  on account  of this  churn.

The Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB), one of the US government’s main retirement funds with assets of over $600 billion, recently decided to switch the benchmark index it uses for investing in global equities from the MSCI EAFE index to the MSCI ACWI IMI ex USA ex China ex Hong index.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:44 PM IST

