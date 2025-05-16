Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US remittance tax plan raises discrimination concerns for overseas Indians

US remittance tax plan raises discrimination concerns for overseas Indians

The bill proposes the levy on all cross-border remittances made by non-citizens, including H-1B, L-1, and F-1 visa holders, as well as green card holders

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
Premium

India, the largest recipient of remittances from the US, received $32.9 billion in 2023-24 with a 27.7 per cent share in the country’s inward remittances

Monika YadavShivani ShindeRuchika Chitravanshi New Delhi/Mumbai/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A proposed 5 per cent “excise tax” on remittance transfers by non-citizens in the United States (US) has caused concern about discrimination in the Indian diaspora, and among policymakers and tax experts. 
Part of US President Donald Trump’s “The One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” the measure, if passed, could significantly affect Indian professionals who send money from the US to support families in India or invest in the country. 
The Bill proposes the levy on all cross-border remittances made by non-citizens, including H-1B, L-1, and F-1 visa holders, as well as green card holders. US citizens and nationals are exempt from
Topics : Remittance Donald Trump Indian diaspora USA social security Foreign exchange reserves

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon