US senators push India for tariff relief as pulses growers lose mkt share

“In your first term, we wrote to you on this issue, and you hand-delivered our letter to Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi during the 2020 trade negotiations with India, which helped bring our producers to the table… engaging Prime Minister Modi on pulses crop tariffs to enhance the economic cooperation between our countries would be mutually beneficial to both American producers and Indian customers,” the senators said in the letter.

Their principal concern was India’s decision to impose a 30 per cent import tariff on yellow peas, announced on October 30, 2025, and effective from November 1. According to the senators, the duty places US pulses producers at a significant competitive disadvantage when exporting to India.

Furthermore, Daines visited India from January 17 to 19, and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, members of Parliament, and US and Indian business leaders. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also attended the meetings. “I came to India to reaffirm our two countries’ shared values and strategic partnership and to advocate on behalf of Montana’s pulses crop farmers. I appreciated Minister Goyal for listening to our farmers’ concerns and will continue to work with President Trump to press this important priority,” a statement from the US embassy quoted Daines as saying.

The letter and the visit come at a time when India and the US are engaged in discussions over a long-anticipated trade agreement, prompting questions among Indian traders and dealers.

India has always been a major destination for US pulses. According to data, in 2015, India imported about $136.19 million worth of pulses from the US, making it the largest buyer, a position it retained in 2016 with imports of $142.16 million.

In subsequent years, however, countries and trading blocs such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union overtook India, reflecting a combination of higher prices, easier availability from other suppliers and increased domestic production in India of varieties such as kabuli chana.

This shift underscores why the pulses trade continues to matter for lawmakers from President Trump’s Republican Party, particularly those representing key producing states.

Data from the US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows that the total harvested area for pulses in 2024 was about 2.4 million acres, with production estimated at roughly 1.6 million tonnes (mt). Both harvested area and output were higher in 2024 than in the 2020-2023 period, with the exception of pea production, which was higher in 2020.

Pulses production in the US is concentrated in states including North Dakota, Montana, Washington and Idaho, where exports are a key source of farm income.

Montana and North Dakota together account for more than 80 per cent of US dry pea and lentil production, which also includes chickpeas. Both states border Canada, one of the world’s largest pulses producers and a major supplier to India.

Trade data shows that between December 2023 and October 2025, when India permitted duty-free imports of yellow peas, the country imported about 4.06 mt of yellow peas. Canada accounted for roughly 2.21 mt, or nearly 48 per cent, followed by Russia at 1.19 mt. US shipments during this period were limited to 22,275 tonnes.

In 2024, the US exported around 1.22 mt of pulses, or nearly 76 per cent of total production, according to USDA data. These exports were valued at about $1.12 billion, placing the US among the world’s major pulses exporters. In 2024, US pulses sales to India were valued at $74 million-$76 million, making India the fourth-largest buyer after Mexico, Canada and the European Union. USDA data shows that between 2021 and 2023, India fell to ninth place among destinations for US pulse exports.

Traders also note that most pulses imported into India now arrive in containers, while some exporting countries continue to ship in bulk vessels.

During 2023-24, India imported about 1.67 mt of lentils, with Australia and Canada accounting for roughly 1.58 mt, or about 95 per cent. In 2024-25, lentil imports declined to around 1.21 mt, with Australia and Canada supplying nearly 90 per cent.

Yellow peas have emerged as the largest component of India’s pulses imports over the past two financial years. In 2023-24, India imported about 1.16 mt of yellow peas, with Canada and Russia supplying around 83 per cent. In 2024-25, imports reached a record 2.16 mt, with shipments from Canada and Russia accounting for nearly 82 per cent.

Overall, India has sourced most of its pulses from Canada, Russia, Myanmar, Australia and Mozambique. Imports from the US have increased but remain relatively small, and the 30 per cent duty, according to the senators’ letter, is likely to further constrain trade.

At the same time, India and Canada have agreed to begin negotiations on a “high ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement” aimed at doubling bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. The decision followed talks between PM Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg in November.

New Delhi and Ottawa are working toward a visit by Carney to India by the end of March. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, Carney said Canada has shifted its strategic posture and is pursuing new trade and security partnerships, including with India.