US to India: Ensure personal computer import rules don't hurt trade

The DGFT clarified that the present monitoring would apply to five specified products and not to all other items, such as desktop computers

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

The United States (US) on Friday urged India to ensure that import management system for laptops, personal computers (PCs), and information technology (IT) hardware put in place since November does not ‘restrict’ trade in the future.

The matter was discussed during the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) that was co-chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, who is in the national capital for the ministerial.

“Ambassador Tai raised the issue of India’s new import requirements for computers, tablets, and servers. Goyal described India’s objectives, including those related to national security concerns…She welcomed that India

Topics : US India relations India trade Laptops IT hardware GST

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

