Uttar Pradesh govt allocates ₹6,000 crore for greenfield townships

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated over ₹6,000 crore for greenfield township projects across the state.

Around 18 township projects are set to launch in Tier-II and III cities, including Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Banda, Bulandshahr, Rampur, Meerut, Kanpur, Jhansi, Moradabad, Mathura, Firozabad and Saharanpur.

“These townships will be developed under the UP Township Policy 2023 to provide affordable housing to the people in various districts,” a senior official said.

The policy aims to boost private investment in developing modern, affordable townships equipped with quality civic amenities. Each township will span at least 12.5 acres and the state will provide 50