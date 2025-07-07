India-Vietnam trade likely to grow to $20 billion, says Ambassador Hai

India–Vietnam trade should reach $20 billion, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, said on Monday in Kolkata.

‘Trade is an important pillar in our partnership, with bilateral trade reaching $15 billion. But if you look at the total volume of trade of each of the countries, it is a small proportion,’ the Ambassador said at a session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

‘There is a lot of potential. We need to find a way to promote further trade with each other,’ he added.

The environment was ‘very conducive’ to promote trade further, he said.

