India-Vietnam trade likely to grow to $20 billion, says Ambassador Hai

India-Vietnam trade likely to grow to $20 billion, says Ambassador Hai

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai says India-Vietnam trade has strong growth potential, urges deeper cooperation and highlights VinFast's $2 bn investment in Tamil Nadu

As far as investment in India was concerned, Ambassador Hai said it was increasing gradually, and this marked a significant development in the bilateral relationship.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Jul 07 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

India–Vietnam trade should reach $20 billion, Nguyen Thanh Hai, Ambassador of Vietnam to India, said on Monday in Kolkata.
 
‘Trade is an important pillar in our partnership, with bilateral trade reaching $15 billion. But if you look at the total volume of trade of each of the countries, it is a small proportion,’ the Ambassador said at a session organised by the Bharat Chamber of Commerce.
 
‘There is a lot of potential. We need to find a way to promote further trade with each other,’ he added.
 
The environment was ‘very conducive’ to promote trade further, he said.
 
