An inventory pileup accompanied by a slowdown in major economies is taking its toll on the foundry hub of Howrah in West Bengal, the once-fabled Sheffield of the East.Since this January , export orders have slowed which is telling on small and medium-sized units. And lower income for owners means lower income for workers. It’s about 16 months since Russia waged war on Ukraine, but the ripple effects are still being felt thousands of kilometres from the battlefield of Bakhmut.For years, Abhijit Saha, worked in a foundry on Howrah’s Benaras Road – which has a large concentration of foundry units – but has had to switch jobs lately in the wake of falling income.For workers like him, who make Rs 350 a day, over time (OT) is a major draw. “I earn Rs 350 for a single shift which is not good enough. But with OT, which is like a double shift, the income doubles. But the foundry where I was employed did not have much work and the hours got shorter.”Across units on the one km stretch on Benaras Road, the OT which is a major lifeline, has become a casualty. But then it’s directly correlated with the capacity utilization at the foundry units. “There is not much work pressure. So we have had to reduce the working hours from 12 hours to 8 or 10 hours,” the owner of a foundry unit said. “With Durga Puja (the biggest festival in the state) in four months, we can’t let go of the people,” he said.Also, there is apprehension that if workers are laid off now, once orders pick up, there could be a shortage.There are about 500 foundry and forging units in West Bengal with 95 per cent in Howrah. Roughly, 20 per cent are export oriented and they are facing the economic brunt of the Ukraine war most.“It is basically the Ukraine war…the whole of Europe is under slowdown and that is impacting sentiments in the US” Dinesh Seksaria, chairman of the Indian Foundry Association (IFA), said.In the last six months, the capacity utilisation in foundry units has come down to 50 per cent from 90 per cent, he said.Girish Madhogaria, managing director of NIF Ispat, said that the market had been slow since January because of overstocking in Europe, US and West Asia. The capacity utilization at his unit has moved from 80-85 per cent to 50 per cent during the period.The entire chain is impacted. Fabrication units are also feeling the heat. The owner of a unit said that his business was down by about 40 per cent in the last one and a half months.Kailash Agarwal of JPK Metallics – which makes manhole covers and supplies to the UK, US and West Asia – said that buyers were placing orders to meet requirements of the local market. "They are not buying for exports." Ravi Sehgal, former chairman, EEPC India, said, “Last year, the demand was good and containers were not available because of a global shortage. So customers gave out orders to everyone and ultimately a huge lot of inventory landed up in the US between September and December when container availability improved.” Also, private projects on the infrastructure side were less because of high interest rates, he pointed out. “In Europe, the demand slowed,” Sehgal said. The overall India numbers sourced from EEPC India show that January-April 2023 exports of sanitary castings was down by 12.8 per cent compared to the same period last year; steel forging was just marginally up at 0.03 per cent; industrial castings was up 13.1 per cent. The major focus for the Howrah foundries was sanitary castings.The foundries in Bengal have been confronted with a spate of problems the last couple of years – from Covid to skyrocketing raw material prices in the aftermath of the Ukraine war.SteelMint data showed that the monthly price for pig iron, a major raw material, increased from Rs 49,854 per tonne in February 2022 to Rs 62,419 per tonne in April 2022; in May this year it was at Rs 47,044 per tonne. Business conditions started improving after raw material prices tumbled. But then the slowdown in global markets started playing out.Some units, however, are building capacity in the hope that the lean demand scenario will end soon. “We hope the orders will pick up in October. We are expanding capacity by 25 per cent for the next year,” Madhogaria said.He is pinning his hope on India being a big beneficiary of the China-plus-one strategy in the developed markets going forward.- About 500 foundry and forging units in West Bengal with 95 per cent in Howrah; around 20 per cent are into exports - Major focus for Bengal foundries is sanitary castings- Data shows overall sanitary castings exports from India during January-April 2023 was down by 12.8 per cent compared to January-April 2022.