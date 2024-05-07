What lies ahead for the India-EFTA trade deal?

Moments prior to the signing of the free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, was a ceremonial gift exchange ceremony. Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, who led the negotiations for the EFTA, presented India’s trade minister Piyush Goyal a candid picture of both of them when they first met at the sidelines of G20 meetings in Bali back in 2022. Impressed with the wrapping of the framed picture, Goyal quipped, “We should get the packaging technology also to India.”

On the face of it, the Trade and Economic Partnership