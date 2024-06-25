Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why Indians might find it difficult to cut down on their palm oil demand?

Price volatility may lead some companies to reduce palm oil consumption and seek alternatives, but its historically lower cost will likely keep it as the top choice for consumers

fmcg shopping consumer consumption
Premium

Representative Picture

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
The global palm oil trade and industry are up in arms against the decision of some major FMCG companies to reduce their palm oil consumption, citing price volatility and environmental concerns.

Recently, the Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), a not-for-profit alliance of palm oil-consuming countries, stated that the move by major FMCG companies is unwelcome and disturbing, as millions of farmers depend on palm oil for their livelihood.

The Alliance also disputed claims that palm oil prices are more volatile than other oils, asserting that prices are a function of demand and supply, and palm oil is
Topics : Palm oil imports Palm oil prices FMCG economy consumption

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon