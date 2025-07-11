Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

Punjab, Gujarat and Odisha score the best in government report grading states in various domains

Of the nine states where scores dipped, Kerala and Mizoram have literacy rates exceeding 95 per cent (Photo: PTI)

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

School education quality declined in nine states, including highly literate Kerala, and three union territories (UTs) in 2023-24 compared to the academic year before, according to a new government report that graded them on six domains.
 
The Education Ministry’s ‘Performance Grading Index 2.0’ (PGI 2.0) ranked states and UTs to establish an evidence-based assessment system for school education and recommending interventions based on identified gaps.
 
This was done by giving scores out of 1,000 based on domains of learning outcomes and quality (240 points), education access (80), infrastructure and facilities (190), equity (260), governance processes (130), and teacher education and
