9 states graded down for education quality; literate Kerala declines

School education quality declined in nine states, including highly literate Kerala, and three union territories (UTs) in 2023-24 compared to the academic year before, according to a new government report that graded them on six domains.

The Education Ministry’s ‘Performance Grading Index 2.0’ (PGI 2.0) ranked states and UTs to establish an evidence-based assessment system for school education and recommending interventions based on identified gaps.

This was done by giving scores out of 1,000 based on domains of learning outcomes and quality (240 points), education access (80), infrastructure and facilities (190), equity (260), governance processes (130), and teacher education and