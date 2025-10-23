After foreign universities, international school boards look to tap India

International school boards such as International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and Western Australian Certificate of Education (WACE) are looking to collaborate with state governments and introduce systemic faculty development programmes (FDPs) for teacher training.

The enhanced interest comes at a time when at least 15 foreign universities have announced setting up of campuses in India, as the country’s growing per capita income and global exposure are driving the demand for quality international education that provides flexible curricula and skill development.

Calling India as one of IB’s fastest-growing markets, Angela Meikle, head of IB World Schools, said that