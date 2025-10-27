Monday, October 27, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh govt to build four medical colleges worth about ₹1,300 crore

The colleges will be set up at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam in Dantewada district of Bastar

At a meeting, the tender rates of ₹323.03 crore for Manendragarh Medical College, ₹ 318.27 crore for Kabirdham Medical College, ₹318.27 crore for Janjgir-Champa Medical College, and ₹326.53 crore for Geedam Medical College have been approved.

R Krishna Das Raipur
Oct 27 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government will set up four new medical colleges with an investment of about ₹1300 crore, taking the total of such institutes in the state to 19.
 
The number of seats will also be increased by 200, according to officials.
 
The colleges will be set up at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam in Dantewada district of Bastar.
 
The state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC), nodal agency responsible for executing the projects, approved the tender rate for the new medical colleges.  
 
