Chhattisgarh govt to build four medical colleges worth about ₹1,300 crore

The Chhattisgarh government will set up four new medical colleges with an investment of about ₹1300 crore, taking the total of such institutes in the state to 19.

The number of seats will also be increased by 200, according to officials.

The colleges will be set up at Manendragarh, Kabirdham, Janjgir-Champa, and Geedam in Dantewada district of Bastar.

The state-run Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC), nodal agency responsible for executing the projects, approved the tender rate for the new medical colleges.

At a meeting, the tender rates of ₹323.03 crore for Manendragarh Medical College, ₹ 318.27 crore for Kabirdham