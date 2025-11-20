Datanomics: India remains top source of students in US in 2024-25

International students comprised 6 per cent of the US’s total higher-education population, the highest ever, in the academic year 2024-25 (August-May), according to the latest report by the New York-based Institute of International Education (IIE). This assumes significance as the Donald Trump administration has made it more difficult to obtain student visas, despite the US President admitting that foreign students are a ‘good business’ proposition for the country’s education system.

Over 30% international students are Indians

The number of international students in the US more than doubled from 0.54 million in the academic year