How Indian students' hunt for new destination takes a fresh route

Indian students' search for new destinations to pursue their academic dreams is leading them to Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, and even Russia, as the Big Four – the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK), Canada and Australia – fall out of favour.

The reasons are multiple: US President Donald Trump ’s policies, strained ties with Canada, stricter visa rules, visa rejections, and rising incidence of racism in these countries versus welcoming immigration policies and promising work opportunities after their course ends – despite the language barrier.

Data from consultancy firms and the government indicates that countries such as Germany,