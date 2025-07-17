University of San Diego pauses plan to set up campus at Gujarat's GIFT city

The University of San Diego in California, which was exploring opportunities to set up a campus in Gujarat's GIFT City with a reported investment of up to $10 million, will not go ahead with its plans, Dean Chell Roberts told Business Standard on Monday.

Roberts said the varsity has decided that a campus may not be the best option for the time being.

Instead, it will broaden its India footprint through academic collaborations and by launching programmes.

He added that the reasons for this change of plan include regulatory and logistical issues in GIFT City, resources needed to build infrastructure,