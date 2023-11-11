Sensex (0.11%)
50% surge in diabetes in individuals under 40 yrs of age, say experts

India is often dubbed as the diabetic capital of the world where nearly 11 per cent of the population is grappling with the disease

Diabetes

Photo: Bloomberg

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Listen to This Article

In an alarming development, experts have revealed that there has been a 50 per cent jump in prevalence of diabetes among young individuals under 40 years of age in recent years in India, which is home to 74.2 mn diabetics. India is often dubbed as the diabetic capital of the world where nearly 11 per cent of the population is grappling with the disease.

Speaking at a recent health forum hosted by Practo, Hema Venkataraman, a consultant Endocrinologist from NHS, UK, and Medical Advisor at Practo Transform, said, “The prevalence of diabetes is 11 per cent all across India and diabetes is no longer confined to just older demographics. The prevalence of Type 2 diabetes has surged among young individuals under 35, experiencing a 50 per cent increase in incidence from 2002 to 2016.”
A new study by diagnostic service provider Metropolis Healthcare in India, found that nearly 39 per cent of the adult population is diabetic, and an even higher number 40.31 per cent are pre-diabetic, showcasing a rise from previous years.

Venkataraman added, “The lifetime risk of diabetes in Indian adults over 20 years of age is estimated to be well over 50 per cent, and this risk is much higher with advancing age and obesity. Diabetes prevalence is higher in men compared to women, just over 7 per cent in men compared to just over 5 per cent  in women.”

Adding to this, Kirti Chadha, shief scientific officer at Metropolis Healthcare stated, “Many patients are unaware of their diabetes status, which silently affects vital organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas. As per IDF, 7 in 10 diabetics are diagnosed as a result of complications and our Metropolis study also shows similar trends.”

In a recent media briefing at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, Urmila Anandh, HoD of Nephrology, said, “Approximately 25-30 per cent  of individuals under 40 years have diabetes. Therefore, early detection is vital because the effects could be adverse for individuals' kidneys and heart.”

Addressing another dimension of the issue, Vaishali Deshmukh, consultant and head of the Endocrinology Department at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, shared insights at the P&G health forum. She stated, “Vitamin B12 deficiency has been found to increase susceptibility to insulin resistance, a key factor in the development of diabetes, pre-diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. It is estimated that up to 90 per cent of the Indian population may be deficient in B12, with only 20 to 25 per cent having normal B12 levels.”

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon