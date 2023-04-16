Awareness drive to immunity booster: India Inc gears up to meet Covid spike

With Kerala contributing to the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country, Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam in Eranakulam district has devised a three-pronged defence strategy – modern medicine, homeopathy and ayurveda – to keep the virus at bay.
Kitex is the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel with 11,000 employees. About 8,000 have been housed in a dormitory within the factory premises. And Sabu M Jacob, promoter and managing director, explains how they are taking cover from Covid.
Zincovit is being provided in order to boost immunity; there’s Arsenic Album as a preventive homeopathic. And a mixture of 12 ayurvedic medicines is being combined with drinking water as an additional immunity booster. The firm has also deployed four doctors on campus for health check-ups. So far, all this appears to be working, as no Covid case has been reported at the factory.
