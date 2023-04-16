close

Awareness drive to immunity booster: India Inc gears up to meet Covid spike

While some firms have even suggested alternative therapies, many others are bringing back the mask mandate and calling for Covid-appropriate behaviour

Ishita Ayan DuttShine JacobSohini Das Kolkata/Chennai/Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
With Kerala contributing to the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country, Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam in Eranakulam district has devised a three-pronged defence strategy – modern medicine, homeopathy and ayurveda – to keep the virus at bay.
Kitex is the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel with 11,000 employees. About 8,000 have been housed in a dormitory within the factory premises. And Sabu M Jacob, promoter and managing director, explains how they are taking cover from Covid.
Zincovit is being provided in order to boost immunity; there’s Arsenic Album as a preventive homeopathic. And a mixture of 12 ayurvedic medicines is being combined with drinking water as an additional immunity booster. The firm has also deployed four doctors on campus for health check-ups. So far, all this appears to be working, as no Covid case has been reported at the factory.
Health crisis | Healthcare in India

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

