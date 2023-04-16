Awareness drive to immunity booster: India Inc gears up to meet Covid spike

Zincovit is being provided in order to boost immunity; there’s Arsenic Album as a preventive homeopathic. And a mixture of 12 ayurvedic medicines is being combined with drinking water as an additional immunity booster. The firm has also deployed four doctors on campus for health check-ups. So far, all this appears to be working, as no Covid case has been reported at the factory.

Kitex is the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel with 11,000 employees. About 8,000 have been housed in a dormitory within the factory premises. And Sabu M Jacob, promoter and managing director, explains how they are taking cover from Covid.