Centre to expand internet access to Arogya Mandirs, enhance CMO training

The Centre is looking to increase internet coverage to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), expand teleconsultations, and formulate new training programmes for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM).

In a Mission Steering Group (MSG) meeting of the NHM, chaired by health minister JP Nadda held on Tuesday, stressed on the need for ensuring required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level.

The MSG is the highest policy making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector

“Crucial discussions covered in the meeting include policy frameworks, operational strategies, and