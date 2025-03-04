Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 07:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Centre to expand internet access to Arogya Mandirs, enhance CMO training

Centre to expand internet access to Arogya Mandirs, enhance CMO training

The MSG is the highest policy-making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY
Premium

Representational Image

Sanket Koul Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is looking to increase internet coverage to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), expand teleconsultations, and formulate new training programmes for Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) under the National Health Mission (NHM).
 
In a Mission Steering Group (MSG) meeting of the NHM, chaired by health minister JP Nadda held on Tuesday, stressed on the need for ensuring required results of healthcare schemes at the grassroot level.
 
The MSG is the highest policy making and steering institution under the NHM, providing broad policy direction and governance for the health sector
 
“Crucial discussions covered in the meeting include policy frameworks, operational strategies, and
Topics : Centre Health sector private health sector medical industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon